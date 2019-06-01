Psychologists: Incest too readily accepted

TWO psychologists lamented that some communities in TT are too accepting of child abuse, namely incest.

Dr Diane Douglas and Dr Karen Moore, respectively representing the Institute of Gender and Development Studies of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and the TT Association of Psychologists, on March 19 testified at a private sitting of the Senate Select Committee on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Committee member Paul Richards asked if there exist any problems of sexual deviance unique to TT.

Douglas said in her experience as a clinician, there exist two problems in TT that she had not heard of in North America, firstly incest and secondly low-intellect adults unaware of boundaries.

“One has to do with communities where incest is seen as the norm, and unfortunately for us in TT we have communities like that.”

She said in those communities an incestuous relationship with a child is seen by some adults as a rite of passage.

“So what happens, some of these children, of course, grow into adults and then continue with the same mindset that it is okay then to be sexual with a minor.”

Moore elaborated on Douglas’s statement that incest is endemic in certain communities.

She said while such deviance is located in specific geographical communities, abroad it occurs as “a subculture within certain groups that have come together.

“So, for instance in the UK years ago there was a subculture around cult or ritual abuse of children. So there were various cult organisations, and sexual abuse of children was a normal part of many of those subcultures.”

Moore endorsed Douglas, saying, “So there are communities where that is considered the norm, and, as she says, the grown-up children will pass it on.”

Douglas, in her second point, lamented that certain adults with low intellectual functioning do not always understand boundaries, especially those who have been victims of sexual abuse.

“And so we have had situations in treatment where we have found persons who are struggling to understand that not because a child seems precocious in some way means that the child is inviting you to have sex with them.”

Some adults need to be taught that just because sexual abuse happened to them, does not mean this is appropriate behaviour.

“And so for persons like that who can be taught the difference, we see a gap in the parenting that would have taken place for that person, where it was never brought to bear on the appropriate boundaries for sexual behaviour.”