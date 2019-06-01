North/South Classic at Pierre Road today

ACE NATIONAL cricketers Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine are expected to be involved in a North/South Classic today, at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground, Charlieville, from 7 pm.

This game, organised by the Jaguar Land Rover and Fuso Central Super League, is meant to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The North team will feature top T20 stars Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine, as well as veteran all-rounder Rayad Emrit, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Mario Belcon, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Da Silva and Terrance Hinds.

Completing the squad are Dillon Sital, Adrian Ali, Faaiq Mohammed and Devindra Maraj.

Former TT Red Force captains Jason Mohammed, Kyle Hope and Imran Khan will compete in the South team, and they will be joined by their Red Force teammates Daniel St Clair, Steven Katwaroo and Jyd Goolie.

Other members of the South team are Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal, Kavesh Kantasingh, Akiel Cooper, Teshawn Castro, Karrel Bissoon and Rajeev Sankar.