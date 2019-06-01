MTS: We paid workers’ deductions

The National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) yesterday said all outstanding employee deductions were paid to relevant financial and service institutions.

This statement came the day after it was reported that MTSemployees were not receiving benefits from deductions taken from their salaries.

“This (payment) follows the receipt of payments from several clients.” said MTS management via e-mail.

“The company’s management has been working steadfastly over the past few weeks to ensure that the organisation fulfilled its commitment to employees to pay all outstanding deductions in the shortest possible time.”

The pronouncement came days after MTS workers, through their unions, complained of not being able to receive benefits from their deductions, and said they were considering their legal options.

MTS officials said the payment follows an initial instalment from Government received on Monday.