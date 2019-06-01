Jazz to protect and preserve wildlife

Francis Prime

FREEBIRD Restaurant will host its all-inclusive Wine, Cheese and Jazz Festival today, at the Nature Retreat Centre restaurant, Pointe-a-Pierre. Local songstress Vaughnette Bigford, Kay Allenye, Xavier Strings, Carlton Zanda and Coal Pot, Francis Prime, Richard Bereaux and Ancil Valley are the headline acts.

Organised by the We Inspire Network (WIN), which is dedicated to raising funds for those in need, committee member Marianne Callender said for this event the Wild Fowl Trust has been identified as the principal beneficiary. Part proceeds will go towards upgrading of the trust, protecting endangered wetland birds and implementation of outreach programmes as the closure of Petrotrin has affected its operation.

Callender said Petrea Place, named after the petrea trees in the area, is part of the trust and WIN thought it fitting to lend its support so it can continue its objective to protect and preserve wildlife.

“The trust incurs tremendous expenses every month and since the closure of Petrotrin they have become a bit lonely as the constant traffic is no longer there. There is traffic from schools, but there is a need to get finances to train more field officers to go to the schools, not just in Trinidad, but in Tobago, to teach in terms of breeding and rescuing the wetland birds.

“There are a lot of endangered species here, including the Scarlet Ibis. People are hunting and killing them, and the trust is trying to protect and preserve them, breed them and reintroduce them to their natural habitat.”

In addition to this noble cause, Callender said guests will be treated to a wine-tasting segment between 4-5 pm. The live jazz segment will follow from 5-9 pm. Noting the plethora of jazz events since Carnival, Callender said this was not anticipated when planning started last December. She said the idea was to have it closer to Father’s Day on June 16.

“However, looking at the change in the weather this time best suited us, but it is a jam-packed jazz season.”

Michelle Jewellery House is also giving back to the trust and has designed special pieces for sale at the event. A percentage of the sale will be given to the trust.