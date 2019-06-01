Hope steers Clarke Road into T20 final

A HALF century by TT Red Force batsman Kyle Hope helped First Citizens Clarke Road United into the final of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Thursday night.

Clarke Road played Queen's Park Cricket Club in the final last evening.

Preysal scored 129 all out in 19 overs with Crystian Thurton cracking 38 off 33 balls with three fours and two sixes. The experienced Shazan Babwah struck 23 and Mbeki Joseph hit 20. Ahkeel Mollon and Samuel Roopnarine (each 2/15), Kerwyn Sirju (2/24) and Yannick Ottley (2/29), Kerwyn Sirju (2/24) and Samuel Roopnarine (2/15) were the main wicket-takers.

Opener Hope batted through the entire innings ending on 56 not out to steer Clarke Road to 133/3 in 19.3 overs, to prevail by seven wickets. Hope, who cracked three fours and two sixes in his 50-ball knock, got assistance from Ottley (27) and Gregory Mahabir (22 not out).

Scores: PREYSAL SPORTS CLUB 129 (19 overs) – Crystian Thurton 38, Shazan Babwah 23, Mbeki Joseph 20; Ahkeel Mollon 2/15, Samuel Roopnarine 2/15, Kerwyn Sirju 2/24, Yannick Ottley 2/29 vs FC CLARKE ROAD UNITED 133/3 (19.3 overs) – Kyle Hope 56 not out, Y Ottley 27, Gregory Mahabir 22 not out. Clarke Road won by seven wickets.