Hiccups in registration, despite early end at QP Oval

HELP ME: While her son sits on the sidewalk, this Venezuelan woman seeks help from a soldier outside the Queen’s Park Ovak yesterday. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

LESS than three hours after Venezuelans began to pack Havelock Street in Port of Spain to register at the Queen’s Park Oval, almost all of the first batch of migrants were processed and given permission to work.

Despite this relatively speedy processing, there were complaints of miscommunication, problems with translators, confusion and frustration among some of the migrants, who were not able to access all required documents in time.

Speaking with reporters outside the Queen’s Park Oval on Havelock Street, migrants said they were told to return with pictures of themselves, a requirement they claimed was not part of the original list of documents, causing several of them to leave mid-process to find internet cafes where they could print their documents.

Venezuelan-born activist Yesenia Gonzalez said while she was satisfied with the pace of processing, she felt the list of required documents put out by the Ministry of National Security was done “last minute,” and did not take into consideration migrants without computers or access to the internet.

“I believe this should have been done a long time in advance. Before they said there would be five registration centres, now they are saying three.

“Basically a lot of information did not go out to those that needed to hear it. Some of them live in the bush, or in a cave. They come out now to register, but the information did not go out. I think the most important thing is to register.

“It’s sad, because we are now trying to get the word out,” Gonzalez said.

Venezuelan Marcellis Cruzdeles, told Newsday she waited with her daughters, aged two and four, for hours before she was called in.

Some migrants were confused because they were told to fill out their online processing form in English, but were later told the form could be translated to Spanish by clicking an icon at the top right hand corner of the screen.

Another area of concern was a lack of information over the nature of the registration. One man, who claimed to have dual Venezuelan and Trinidadian citizenship, was turned back after he told registration officials he thought houses were being distributed.

Other complaints from registrants came over repetitive questioning and lengthy processing by registration officers, with one claiming it took an hour to complete his processing alone.

While registration officially began at 7 am, several migrants told Newsday that they went to the Oval from as early as 2 pm on Thursday afternoon, to ensure they would be among the first to be processed.

Acting Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds who was at the Oval, said he was satisfied with the pace and the level of detail incorporated into background checks.

He said while some hiccups may persist, he was generally pleased with the co-ordination between different ministries and arms of the protective services in ensuring the first day ran smoothly.

“Minister Young and his team put a tremendous

amount of work into the system. I

became satisfied we had a good system in place for this procedure, but of course perfection is never guaranteed, we have our little challenges.”

“The online registration was only implemented to speed up the process. All (migrants) will have to come here physically, if they don’t have the

online forms

it just means they will have to wait a little longer. The little quirks you expect sometimes in technology were all ironed out.”