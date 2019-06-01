Guillen credits Queen’s Park brotherhood QPCC add T20 title this season

Queen’s Park Cricket Club after winning the TT Cricket Board T20 title at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Friday night.

JELANI BECKLES

QUEEN’S Park Cricket Club (QPCC) captain Justin Guillen pointed to the team’s brotherhood as a key part of the club’s achievement, after the Parkites won the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival final by nine wickets, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Friday night.

The T20 title was the second title for Queen’s Park after the club won the 50-over title earlier this season. Guillen was elated with the victory after the club had a below par performance in the National League two-day competition, which saw the club finish third among the eight teams.

“I am really happy with the performance, (but) obviously still disappointed with our (National) League performance. We would have liked to have done better, but two out of three titles is still a good effort so I am happy with that,” Guillen said.

Guillen said the team’s togetherness is a crucial factor as players such as Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein grew up playing with the club.

“I think it is about the club’s development. About 85 per cent of the team are guys who grew up with the club from the age of seven or eight. The Dwaynes, the Sunils, myself and Akeal grew up together in the club playing age group cricket and welcomed each other into the first team. We really are a close knit bunch on and off the field. That is just one part of it, but I think it is a very big part in our success.”

The Parkites skipper is grateful for the dedication shown by star players Bravo and Narine, who play for the club when they are available. “Once Sunil is in Trinidad, he is always the first at practice and he has to bat first as well, he insists on it.

They are always enthusiastic to play. I actually did not know Dwayne was playing until I got here tonight, so it was a bit of a surprise. I am still happy to have him come and play, he took the game very seriously and really encouraged the guys, so it is always good to have him.”

Batting first, Clarke Road were in all sorts of trouble on 15/3 with top batsman Kyle Hope already back in the pavilion for just six. Yannick Ottley and Gregory Mahabir then steadied the innings with a 74-run fourth wicket partnership pushing the score to 89, before Ottley was out leg before to spinner Hosein for 43. Ottley faced 37 deliveries and cracked three fours and two sixes.

Bravo’s experience was an asset as his death bowling kept the Clarke Road batsmen at bay. Bravo ended with 1/28 in four overs, Hosein was the best bowler grabbing 2/14 in three overs and Terrance Hinds snatched 1/32 in four overs.

In reply, Guillen and Tion Webster combined to put on 124 for the first wicket in quick time.

The pair was always in control, as Guillen started off as the aggressor before Webster joined in on the fun. The number of spinners used by Clarke Road caused little problems, as Queen’s Park raced to 108 without loss after ten overs.

Webster was dismissed for 54 off 32 deliveries with eight fours and one six just before Queen’s Park got to the target.

Isaiah Rajah (four not out) and Guillen took the Parkites t o the title getting to 131/1 in 12.1 overs. Guillen smashed seven fours and two sixes in his knock of 57 not out off 37 deliveries and Ottley was the lone wicket taker for Clarke Road taking 1/28 in three overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Clarke Road 130/5 (Gregory Mahabir 51, Yannick Ottley 43; Akeal Hosein 2/14, Dwayne Bravo 1/28, Terrance Hinds 1/32) vs Queen’s Park 131/1 (12.1 overs) (Justin Guillen 57 not out, Tion Webster 54; Y Ottley 1/28) Queen’s Park won by nine wickets