Cyrus relishes ‘good test’ against Japan

Daneil Cyrus

NATIONAL defender Daneil Cyrus is relishing a good test against Japan on June 5 in their international friendly. A 19-man TT football team left last evening for Japan, via New York, for the friendly at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi.

The squad, which was announced by coach Dennis Lawrence on Thursday, includes US-based pros Duane Muckette, Kevan George, Mekeil Williams, Nathan Lewis, Alvin Jones, Leston Paul and Neveal Hackshaw.

Also, in the touring party are Israel-based forward Levi Garcia, Daneil Cyrus, Carlyle Mitchell, Shahdon Winchester, Jomal Williams and teenager Judah Garcia.

Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino was not considered due to club commitments while Seattle Sounders’ defender/midfielder Joevin Jones, who had been in training with the TT team over the past two weeks, is also out as he awaits US travel and work permit documents.

Costa Rican-based defender Aubrey David also misses out as he still awaits his US travel documents. Cyrus, who has 78 appearances for TT, said he expects the assignment in Japan to be a stern test. “We know it is going to be a very difficult match for us but also a good test that we need right now ahead of the Gold Cup,” Cyrus said.

“We are missing a couple players but like (Lawrence) continues to say, this is just an opportunity for other players to step up and prove they deserve to be in the squad and try to seal their place with a strong contribution. It is about grabbing opportunities and pulling your weight in international football. “Japan has a good squad with a lot of experience but we also have players who have played at a good level with a lot of experience, and I think once we stay focused and adapt to the environment quickly then we can put in a good performance and just basically continue focusing on the Gold Cup, which is the most important thing for us right now.”

“I have played in two Gold Cups and the feeling of being there is something I relish and look forward to again. It doesn’t come much better for us in the Concacaf region so it is important we are comfortable and focused to just put out the work that will have us ready for the matches against Panama, USA and Guyana and then look to take care of anything that comes our way after that.”

TT will face Canada in Los Angeles in their final warm-up match on June 10 before taking on Panama in their opening 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup encounter on June 18 in Minnesota.

TT squad: Marvin Phillip, Adrian Foncette (goalkeepers); Curtis Gonzales, Carlyle Mitchell, Mekeil Williams, Alvin Jones, Daneil Cyrus (defenders); Khaleem Hyland, Judah Garcia, Kevan George, Akeem Humphrey, Leston Paul, Duane Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw, Nathan Lewis, Jomal Wiliams (midfielders); Lester Peltier, Levi Garcia, Shahdon Winchester (strikers).