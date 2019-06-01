30 days given for prison break probe

PRISON officers probing a prison break which saw eight men escape from the remand yard at Golden Grove Prison two weeks ago have 30 days to finish their inquiry.

Speaking to Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson, Newsday was told the investigators were charged with finding out how the eight men escaped and coming up with methods to prevent it from happening again.

Wilson said the 30-day deadline was given days after the prison break was discovered.

“If the investigators need more time, then I would give them another week, But I want a proper investigation so I told the officers to leave no stone unturned,” Wilson said.

On the morning of May 15, prison officers realised the prisoners – seven of whom were wanted for murder – were missing from their cells.

Over the course of two weeks the police caught the men.

They are said to be back in prison cells and are to face a judge for escaping, along with their other charges.