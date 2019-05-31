Windies destroy Pakistan in World Cup opener

WEST Indies made a perfect start at the ICC World Cup with a crushing seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at Nottingham, England, today.

The match only lasted 35 overs as Pakistan were bundled out for 105 in 21.4 overs, with World Cup debutant fast bowler Oshane Thomas, 22, snatching 4/27 in 5.4 overs. The other Windies seamers also caused damage with captain Jason Holder grabbing 3/42 in five overs and Andre Russell claiming 2/4 in three overs.

Batting for Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam both scored 22 at the top of the innings and Wahab Riaz struck 18 at the end of the innings.

In reply, Chris Gayle slammed 50 off 34 deliveries with six fours and three sixes to help West Indies race to 108/3 in 13.4 overs. Nicholas Pooran scored a quick unbeaten 34 off 19 balls to ensure West Indies eased to the total. Mohammad Amir was the best bowler for Pakistan taking 3/26 in six overs.

West Indies face Australia next on Thursday.

SUMMARISED SCORES: Pakistan 105 (21.4 overs) (Fakhar Zaman 22, Babar Azam 22, Wahab Riaz 18; Oshane Thomas 4/27, Jason Holder 3/42, Andre Russell 2/4) vs West Indies 108/3 (13.4 overs) (Chris Gayle 50, Nicholas Pooran 34 not out; Mohammad Amir 3/26) West Indies won by seven wickets