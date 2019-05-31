UPDATED: Long-range coast guard boats due at end of 2020

A TT Coast Guard short-range interceptor arrives at Charlotteville, Tobago, on March 4. The vessel was provided by Government to aid coast guard operations in Tobago.

ACTING National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says two Cape Class vessels ordered from Australia are expected to arrive towards the end of 2020, later than the previously announced date of mid-2020.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark about reports that the two vessels on order from "Austria" were incompatible with the existing Coast Guard fleet.

Hinds replied: "The TT Defence Force, and more specifically the Coast Guard, and the Ministry of National Security, are not aware of any vessels being brought from Austria for intended use by the TT Coast Guard as expressed in the question.

"However, the Government...has taken steps to procure two Austal Cape Class vessels from Austal Shipbuilding – the leading international shipbuilding firm in Australia."

He said the weight of the vessels made them light enough to be easily lifted out of the water using a travel lift, but the current travel lift would require an upgrade to handle the vessels.

"Once this upgrade is done it will significantly reduce dry docking costs, making it far more efficient than that which we experienced in the past."

He said the vessels were capable of operating to the full extent of the TT Exclusive Economic Zone and had the capacity to operate in all environments in which the coast guard now operated and was expected to operate into the future. He also said the vessels could be easily integrated with the six Austal vessels and the Damon vessels in use by the coast guard.

"For all those reasons and more we are satisfied that, on the best technical advice available to the Government, we have been providing the coast guard with that which they need to carry out the business and the security of the people of TT for the foreseeable future."

Mark asked when the country could expect the arrival of the vessels and Hinds replied "towards the end of 2020."

He added: "These are not vessels that we can buy over the counter like Panadol tablets. They are specially built for our needs and circumstances. They have been ordered and largely paid for and we are looking forward to their arrival."

The Prime Minister announced Government’s decision to buy the vessels at a news conference at Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay on July 26, 2018 and the cost for each is reportedly US $35 million. Dr Rowley said they would be used for long-range patrols and are to be accessed through a $2 billion fund for export loan agreements, set up by the Australian government to increase the ease of access of Australian-built equipment to other Commonwealth states.

An article on Austal.com dated July 29, 2018 announcing the acquisition of the Cape Class vessels said the delivery was "expected to be in mid-2020."

This story was originally published with the title "No new Coast Guard boats till end of 2020" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

