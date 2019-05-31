UNC PRO supports Central Bank Migrant registration will flop

Anita Haynes

OPPOSITION Senator Anita Haynes yesterday alleged that the Government was afraid to quantify the financial cost to TT of the ongoing influx of Venezuelans fleeing hardship in their homeland. She defended Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire who had said the cost of the influx to the TT taxpayer is $620 million. Haynes accused Finance Minister Colm Imbert of attacking Hilaire at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet briefing where Imbert did not see any new financial burden arising, as he argued that Venezuelans were already in TT and were making their own way into jobs and housing.

Haynes told Newsday, “I think Dr Hilaire actually gave a conservative estimate, and was not going for a high-end figure.”

She justified her view firstly by reckoning that there were many more Venezuelans in TT than the Government’s figure of 40,000. She scoffed at Imbert’s figures as to the number of Venezuelans in TT by saying those figures pertained to migrants entering TT through legal ports, but not those arriving illegally such as the 101 people found living in the forest in south Trinidad.

Secondly, Haynes said TT would have to pay for many unforeseeable costs relating to the Venezuelans, such as the cost of the security services monitoring them, particularly the criminal element.

She disputed the Government’s claim that the only state help Venezuelans would get was emergency medical help, as new financial burdens appear.

“I guarantee you that will change. The Government will throw their hands up in the air.”

Haynes hit Imbert. “The Government itself cannot even tell us how many Venezuelans are in TT, yet they want to tell the Central Bank Governor not to talk. Mr Imbert is hitting back at Dr Hilaire because the Government never intended to quantify the cost to the taxpayer, such as the cost to rent the registration centres.

“What Dr Hilaire tried to do was give a measured approach to say we have an expensive problem on our hands, but Imbert attacked him rather than acknowledging the problem and trying to mitigate it.”

She said Imbert was trying to downplay the crisis, and criticised him for brushing aside of Hilaire’s call to access international aid by declaring a refugee crisis.

Haynes chided National Security Minister Stuart Young for leaving TT to participate in energy negotiations abroad, even as the Venezuelan migrant registration exercise begins today.

She saw the exercise as pie-in-the-sky.

“Do you expect people who are running from their government to register with this Government, especially after we were sending them back to Venezuela by the planeload last year?”

Haynes said next Tuesday in the Senate she would present a motion on the adjournment chiding the Government’s failure to address the refugee crisis, re-filed from her unsuccessful attempt to raise the issue as a definite matter of urgent public importance on Tuesday.

She accused the Government of long ignoring the Opposition’s warnings over Venezuela.

“As early as 2016 we warned that we needed to ascertain the numbers of Venezuelans arriving. We knew and Trinidadians and Tobagonians knew that something was happening. It went ignored.” She said the Government had ignored her call to establish a refugee policy. “Registration cannot be a policy, but just one limb of a policy. They are extraordinarily irresponsible,” Haynes said of the Government.