Tobago: Slow start to V’zuelan registration

The slip given to registered Venezuelans at Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. Photo: Jeff K Mayers

The registration of Venezuelan migrants in Tobago got off to a very slow start shortly after 7am, as very few people were seen trickling into the Caroline Building in Scarborough to take advantage of the amnesty for Venezuelans.

As the Venezuelans left the building, they told Newsday the process inside was very quick and smooth, thanks to the limited number of applicants. This was confirmed by police stationed outside the building, who reported that a maximum of 20 people had ventured in up to lunchtime.

The registration process will run until June 14, with the centres open from 7 am and closing at 5 p.m. daily.