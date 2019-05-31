Shedding some light

THE EDITOR: This is meant to enhance info given by a pundit on television on Thursday evening.

Reflection is when light rays strike on a surface and bounce back or reflect off it.

Refraction is when light rays enter a different medium of different optical density and change direction or bend.

Diffraction is when light waves bend around obstacles placed in their path and bend into the shadow region.

Dispersion is the process of splitting white light into seven colours – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.

I hope I have been able to shed some light on the topic.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town