Sat challenges Sedition Act

Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj.

ATTORNEYS for controversial leader of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) leader Satnarayan Maharaj have filed a High Court action challenging the lawfulness and constitutionality of certain provisions of the Sedition Act Chapter 11.04.

The action specifically challenges sections 3, 4 and 13 of the act, which Maharaj claims are vague, uncertain and therefore illegal. Section 3 sets out what is considered a seditious act, while section 4 sets out the particulars of the offences and section 13 deals with search warrants.

Maharaj and the Central Broadcasting Services Ltd (CBSL), of which he is the managing director, claim their rights to enjoyment of property, freedom of thought and expression, freedom of the press, to express political views, among others, are being infringed by the legislation, which they are seeking to have the High Court strike down as “undemocratic” laws.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday at the Civil Court Registry at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

Maharaj and CBSL are represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Kavita Roop-Boodoo and Rhea Khan.