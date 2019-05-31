Russell says WI batting will win W/ Cup

Andre Russell

WEST INDIES all-rounder Andre Russell has backed his team’s batting to deliver them success at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup as they open their campaign today against Pakistan. On the heels of an impressive 421 against New Zealand in a 91-run warm-up win, fans have touted up the batsmen Jason Holder has in his roster and Russell agrees they pack quite the punch in their order.

“The strength is in our batting. You have Chris Gayle at the top, with Evin Lewis, then (Darren) Bravo and (Shimron) Hetmyer, Shai Hope, myself, Jason (Holder), Carlos (Brathwaite).

You have (Nicholas) Pooran as well,” he said to ESPN.

“All these guys coming out of the IPL with form. We all know what they can do. We have to win this World Cup with the bat, because most teams are getting over 300 runs comfortably now. We can’t look to say we gonna defend,” he added.

Pundits do believe the Windies have a slight deficiency in their bowling attack, as the Kiwis did make 331 in response. Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell are the out-and-out fast-bowlers, with Fabian Allen and Ashley Nurse as spinners, and Holder, Russell and Brathwaite as all-round medium pacers.

Nonetheless, Russell is urging his team to ease the pressure off the bowlers with big scores as they open their account.

“We have to try and win this tournament with the bat, meaning scoring close to 400 runs every game. Guys are going to feel the pressure. They’re going to make mistakes. Even if we bowl bad, we might still get wickets. You’re chasing 12-13 an over. For a batsman to go in and see they need 13-14 runs an over and to score that consistently for 10-15 overs (is tough). That’s why we have to make sure we raise the bar with the bat in this World Cup,” Russell reiterated.

As for where he seems his optimal batting position, Russell made it clear he was prepared to move up the order to speed up the run rate rather than coming in as a closer as per his T20 career. “I back myself to bat wherever the team needs me. If they need me to bat at No. 4, to bat 30 overs, I’m willing to do that. But I’m happy batting when (there are) ten to 15 overs (left).

And I hope that the batsmen at the top can actually bat as long as possible because the longer they bat, they set the game up so I can come in and do what I do best. If I need to bat 35 overs, that’s going to be a game where we’re reeling. I need to come in and bat long. I can do that.

So I’m ready to do whatever,” he concluded.