Regal Intension lays down the gauntlet

Jockey Brian Boodramsingh waves his hand in delight after riding Regal Intension to victory in the Guineas yesterday, while the owners and connections of the three-year-old colt looks on.

REGAL INTENSION laid down the gauntlet in his quest to claim the Triple Crown as he claimed yesterday’s feature race – the Guineas – at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This race formed part of the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day 17.

However, Regal Intension, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, extended his win-streak to five, with a comfortable victory in the 1,800-metre race.

Both Regal Intension and Marengo started off the blocks quickly, but Team Spirit, saddled by Ricardo Jadoo, took the lead around the first corner.

But that lead by Team Spirit, the least fancied among the six-horse field, was short-lived as Apocalypse, ridden by Nobel Abrego, moved to the front.

Making Headlines, who entered the race with a record of three wins in his previous three races, was never a factor, along with pre-race favourite Shes So Spectacula, but Regal Intension, a three-year-old colt, joined Apocalypse in the front.

It was neck and neck between Regal Intension and Apocalypse before Regal Intension changed gears on the final bend and powered home in a time of one minute and 55 seconds.

Apocalypse was one-and-a-half lengths back in second place, with Shes So Spectacula, Marengo, Making Headlines and Team Spirit trailing.

Boodramsingh and Jadoo each took home a pair of victories, among the jockeys, while in the trainers’ category, Harold Chadee (who trained Regal Intension), Glenn Mendez and John O’Brien each claimed two winners.

The ARC Race Day 18 will be staged on June 7.