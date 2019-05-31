Rangers secure place in Youth Pro League quarters

TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers are through to the Under-15 quarter-finals of the Richard Fakoory Memorial Youth Pro League Cup (YPL Cup) after progressing out of last Sunday’s play-offs.

Jadon Clarke struck his first hat-trick at the Youth Pro League to lift Rangers past their North East Stars Under-15 counterparts with a 3-0 win at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, cooling disappointment after they were stripped of the U-15 league crown a week ago due to player ineligibility.

Rangers, ironically, must return to the Marabella venue to face U-15 league champions Point Fortin Civic from 2 pm on quarter-final Sunday—June 2.

Rangers Under-13s also progressed from the play-offs and will face U-13 league runners-up Central FC in the quarter-finals from 10 am at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field.

Defence Force FC U-13s enjoyed a 4-2 result against their Rangers counterparts in what was supposed to be their first win of the season in all competitions, but the result was later overturned due to player ineligibility.

Rangers Under-17s, however, ended with nine men – Emmanuel Hunte and Akidoon Weeks red carded – and on the wrong end of a 2-0 loss against North East Stars at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

Andrew de Gannes and Joshua Lewis both converted from the penalty spot in the second half to send North East Stars through to the quarter-finals against U-17 league winners Club Sando at the same Marabella venue from 4 pm.

San Juan Jabloteh, last season’s defeated Cup finalists in all three divisions, will tackle Police FC in the U-13 and U-17 divisions, and Central FC in the U-15 age group with all three quarter-final matches to be contested at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. The U-13 and U-17 matches will be contested on the main field of the Couva venue from 10 am and 4 pm, respectively, while the U-15 contest will be played on the training field from 2 pm.

Police U-13s advanced from the play-offs when they defeated Point Fortin Civic 4-2 to meet U-13 league champions Jabloteh.

Other quarter-final match-ups will see W Connection take on Club Sando in the U-13 division from 10 am at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, and North East Stars against Morvant Caledonia United in the same division and same time at the Ato Boldon Stadium training field.

Police FC and Connection will clash from 2 pm at Ato Boldon Stadium in the U-15 quarter-finals while Morvant Caledonia are against Club Sando in the same division simultaneously at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field.

In the U-17 age-group, Connection and Morvant Caledonia face each other from 4 pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium training field, and Point Fortin Civic takes on Central FC simultaneously at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field.