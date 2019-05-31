Queen’s Park advance to T20 final

QUEEN’S Park stayed on course to win another title this season, after defeating Alescon Comets by six wickets in the first semifinal of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Batting first, Comets scored 160/8 in 20 overs with Guyanese duo Trevon Griffith and Christopher Barnwell scoring 57 and 34 respectively. Spinners Sunil Narine (2/21) and Khary Pierre (2/45) grabbed two wickets apiece and medium pacer Terrance Hinds took 2/24.

In reply, Justin Guillen led the way for the Parkites belting 74 to guide his team to 164/4 in 18.4 overs. Yannic Cariah and Isaiah Rajah contributed 25 and 23 respectively to help propel Queen’s Park to the victory.

Earlier this month, Queen’s Park won the Sunday League 50-over title.

Last night, FC Clarke Road and Preysal Sports Club played in the second semifinal at the Brian Lara Academy.

The final will be played at Brian Lara today, at 6.30 pm.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Alescon Comets 160/8 (20 overs) (Trevon Griffith 57, Christopher Barnwell 34; Sunil Narine 2/21, Terrance Hinds 2/24, Khary Pierre 2/45) vs Queen’s Park 164/4 (18.4 overs) (Justin Guillen 74, Yannic Cariah 25, Isaiah Rajah 23) Queen’s Park won by six wickets