Prisons Commissioner: ECRC to house illegal immigrants soon

Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson.

In an effort to alleviate strain on the facilities at the Immigration Detention Centre, Aripo, Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson this afternoon confirmed that the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC), Santa Rosa, will also be used to house illegal immigrants.

Newsday spoke to Wilson, who said while he could not say for certain when the move would be made, it may be as soon as the next two weeks, to allow the registration of Venezuelan migrants to be completed.

"There are expectations that there would be an increase at the facility because of the influx of Venezuelans coming across, so what we did, we would have accomodated some of the people at the ECRC. "This is nothing new," he said. "What we are doing is making room in the event there is a heavy influx of people, instead of waiting for the IDC to get overcrowded...part of the ECRC will be designated part of it as a detention centre. What they asked us to do is hold some of the inmates. as we already have the security. and they would send some of their staff to supervise."

On the sentencing of alleged Venezuelan gang leader Angel Martinez, aka ''El Culon,'' to serve six years in prison locally, Wilson said foreigners held in Trinidad and convicted are expected to serve their sentence at a local prison before being deported.

Martinez, 27, also known to members of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit as Davin Garcia, was sentenced to three years' hard labour for the possession for a firearm, two years for the possession of ammunition and one year for illegal entry when he appeared before a Point Fortin magistrate.