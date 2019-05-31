Over 350 vacancies at Communications Ministry

There are over 350 vacancies at the Ministry of Communication, with the majority of them in the Government Printery, according to permanent secretary Nataki Atiba-Dilchan at a Public Administration and Appropriation Committee in Parliament on Wednesday.

Atiba-Dilchan was responding to a question from committee chairman Bridgid Annisette-George when she confirmed that there was a deficit of 357 people at the ministry, she said one challenge was trying to attract staff to roles where there was relatively little job security, but sought to reassure her that the ministry was working to fill most vacancies by the end of the year.

"I have a plan set out and our vision is that before the end of this financial year, all of the key spots will be filled. We have been trying, the Ministry of Public Administration from which we were severed has been very helpful. We have been using them as we move forward as much as we can.

"There's also a challenge with getting public officers to respond, I find it very interesting that people don't want to act in higher positions. I have been asking around and the first question I get asked is if travelling is attached to the post, so there seems to be a challenge in people taking the post up. I was also told that given the varying movements of the Ministry of Communication, people don't want to leave a stable job because they don't know what will happen in the next three or four years."

She also said most of the vacancies showed some redundancy and might not need to be filled, as the ministry was working on restructuring to maximise efficiency.

For his part, government printer Rolly Parahoo said the printery department was deficient in terms of skilled technical workers. He also said that, at the moment, the number of staff at the department stood at 111 and needed 32 additional workers to meet the requisite established by a 2007 report.