No GP services at Grande Riviere this weekend

THE EASTERN Regional Health Authority (ERHA) has announced that general practitioner services at the Grande Riviere Outreach Centre have been cancelled this weekend.

In a release the ERHA said the cancellation was for maintenance work at the centre, and during the temporary closure, services are available at the Toco Health Centre.

Services at the Grande Riviere centre will resume on June 3 at 8 am.

The authority apologised for any inconvenience caused "as we seek to continuously improve the quality of healthcare provided to our population."