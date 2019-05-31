NGO: Education Ministry depriving special needs children

Autism Spirit co-founder Michelle Foreman with her ten year-old son Joaquin.

The NGO Autism Spirit has submitted a list of question to the Education Ministry after asking for but not getting a meeting to discuss the status of students with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

The NGO, in a release on Friday, said that on May 15 it sent a registered letter to the Ministry of Education asking for a meeting with ministers Anthony Garcia and Dr Lovell Francis to discuss the status of students with SEND.

It said, "This request was motivated by the extraordinary response to Autism Spirit's petition at change.org (calling for Garcia to present a plan for the education of special needs children) signed by almost 15,000 supporters to date."

But two weeks later, it said, "The only response from the ministry has been a phone call acknowledging receipt of the letter (and) no one has contacted the group to schedule the meeting."

The NGO said parents around the country are gravely concerned by the lack of a coherent and publicly transparent policy on universal accessibility of appropriate educational support, services and accommodations for SEND students.

"These concerns were exacerbated by the trauma and uncertainty inflicted on students in the weeks leading up to the 2019 SEA examination," it added.

Autism Spirit said taxpaying and voting citizens do not have the critical and necessary information they need to make effective and timely decisions on educational options, and "the ministry is depriving hundreds, perhaps thousands, of children of their rights to appropriate supports as defined in the UN Conventions."

It said along with other stakeholders, Autism Spirit was now submitting a list of questions on this issue for the ministry to answer "as a matter of grave public concern; we await their response."