New V’zuelan envoy meets President

New Venezuelan ambassador Carlos Amador Perez sits near President Paula-Mae Weekes after presenting his credentials to her today. Photo courtesy Office of the President.

New Venezuelan ambassador Carlos Amador Perez presented his credentials to President Paula-Mae Weekes this morning, then paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses.

Perez has been in the country since last month, replacing the long-standing former ambassador, Coromoto Godoy Calderon, who, Newsday understands, has been transferred to India.

Perez’s previous appointment was to Antigua and Barbuda.

He begins his tenure on the same day as the official amnesty and registration for Venezuelans in TT. The process will continue until June 14.