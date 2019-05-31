NATUC: March for better TT on June 7

Michael Annisette

JAMES LANSER

President of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Michael Annisette said on Wednesday that the country should come out and march with NATUC on June 7 in support of the rights of every Trinidadian, especially women and those of the working class. He said the march was being held in response to the new "body politics" that saw money as more important than people.

Annisette said that Government was exercising an arrogance of power that had never been seen before.

"We have witnessed an incentive and a disregard for the trade union movement and by extension the people of TT."

He said NATUC made four separate requests to meet with Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to discuss several workers rights issues but the requests had gone unanswered.

"We are saying it is time to stand up and demand that politicians, their financiers and the elite treat us with the respect we deserve."

Annisette was also critical of new infrastructural announcements such as the port and dry dock facility that will be built in La Brea by a Chinese firm. He said those projects showed that money was not being properly distributed in our society.

He said NATUC would celebrate Labour Day in Tobago, adding that it was a "sacred responsibility" for NATUC to mobilise the people of Tobago given all that had happened concerning the island. "We have seen the Minister of Works and Transport destroy the lives in Tobago by taking a decision on the ferries." Annisette added.

The June 7 march will begin on the promenade, however, no official starting time was given.