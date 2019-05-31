Mix-up of registration forms for V’zuelans

Venezuelans outside Avchievors Banquet Hall, Ducan village San Fernando as the registration process for Venezuelans living in Trinidad and Tobago began and will continue for two weeks. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Dozens of Venezuelans were told to return to Achievors banquet hall at Duncan Village, San Fernando, because of a mix-up of forms for registrations.

From as early as 5pm Thursday, Venezuelans began gathering outside the compound waiting for the process to start. Some slept on the grass, including children, and at about 7 am today, the gates were opened. Under the watchful eyes of police, the immigrants went in in batches of one hundred.

Despite waiting for hours, they say it has become normal to stay overnight to get any service because of the economic situation in Venezuela.

It was only after the immigrants were processed, they realised many filled out the wrong documents. An interpreter told the Venezuelans to fill out the correct forms before returning.