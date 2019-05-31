Ministry expects many V’zuelans but smooth process

THE Ministry of National Security in a statement yesterday said they expect a “heavy flow” of people to take part in the Venezuelan Migrant Registration exercise that begins today. However, the ministry added that they expected the exercise to run smoothly.

“Highly trained immigration officers, as well as security personnel, will be on hand to manage what is expected to be a heavy flow of applicants.

“There will be interpreters/translators at all venues to assist in the process."

Security measures will be in place to manage pedestrian and vehicular traffic at all venues.

The ministry said that yesterday all systems were put in place and tested. “Personnel who are participating in the registration process engaged in a walk through where they received their final briefing before the start of registration.”

Registration will take place from today for the next two weeks until June 14, from 7 am to 5 pm, except for June 5, the Eid-ul-Fitr public holiday.

Applicants must fill out their form online, download and print two copies, and bring them to any of the registration centres, along with personal documents such as passport, cedula, birth certificate, marriage certificate and proof of address in TT. Registration centres are at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Achievors Banquet Hall in San Fernando and Caroline Building, Scarborough, Tobago. Forms are available online at venezuelanmigrantregistration.gov.tt.