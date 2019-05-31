Marijuana seized on Scarborough port

Over 23 kg of marijuana was seized at the Scarborough Port on Thursday around 1am.

Two Tobagonians were arrested and are expected to appear before the Scarborough Magistrates' Court today.

Police reports said around 8.30pm, they stopped and searched a Nissan Navara driven by a 24-year-old man salesman from Bon Accord and found 21 packets of marijuana weighing 22.19 kg. Newsday was told the marijuana has an estimated street value of $300 000.

Less than half an hour later, a black Nissan pickup was stopped and searched after disembarking from the Cabo Star ferry. It was driven by a 24-year-old unemployed man from Mt St George and vehicle was also occupied by two other men from Daryl Spring Extension.

During a search of the vehicle a black plastic bag containing 127 grams of marijuana was found.

Police are continuing investigations.