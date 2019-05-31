Man charged for cop’s murder

Snr Supt Edward Castillo

A 32-year-old man from Laventille is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today, charged with last year's murder of retired Snr Supt Edward Castillo.

Last week, legal officer at the Homicide Bureau Region III PC Kyrn Lewis submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for instructions. Yesterday, deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul gave police instructions to formally charge him.

Castillo, 60, was shot at his mini-mart at Waterloo Road, Carapichaima, on November 17.

Two men, posing as customers, walked inside Aiden Mini Mart and Meat Shop and ordered a soft drink. When Castillo turned to get it, they shot him. He died at the scene and the killers left in a car. A female relative was also shot and wounded.