Local duo ready to shine at Mr Caribbean

HOME BOY: Andel McIntosh is calling on Tobagonians to wear white to support him tomorrow night at Mr Caribbean 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

NINE contestants will be vying for the title of Mr Caribbean 2019 when the pageant gets under way at 7pm tomorrow at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough. For the very first time the Mr Caribbean show will be held in Tobago, and this country will be represented by Andel McIntosh (Tobago) and Johnathon Samuel (Trinidad).

Speaking with Newsday recently, Mr Caribbean’s founder and chairman Marie Antoinette Mora guaranteed a great show.

“Everything is great… There’s just a buzz and excitement in Tobago and around the world about the competition. The contestants are so excited – it’s electric. Everyone’s talking about the show and we hope that everyone in Tobago is coming to the show as the contestants have been working so hard to ensure that they put on a show of a lifetime.”

She said ticket sales have been steady and hopes there would be a spike in sales from today into the night of the show.

“I am in awe that it’s really happening right here in Tobago. I’ve only encountered a lot of love and encouragement and I know that Tobagonians will be coming out to support Andel McIntosh and his fellow contestants.”

McIntosh, 40, a certified bartender/mixologist, who hails from the village of Glamorgan, is appealing to all of Tobago to come out in white and support him.

“Let us rally together. I want to urge them to wear something white…I got a vibe to do everything white, so white is my theme. I am going to represent. At this time, I am 95 per cent ready…The support to-date is overwhelming, I am really getting the support necessary to push forward,” he said.

Previously, the public was encouraged to vote for Mr Photogenic, however this was scrapped on May 18 when a message on the event’s Facebook page said: “Hi all, over the period of the poll, persons have seen it fit to tamper with the Mr Caribbean Group poll by adding options, the most recent being Gilbert George, but we’ve been managing this and moving on. The latest act of mischievousness, however, has brought the poll to an abrupt end.”

While Mora declined comment on the tampering specifically, he lamented that the poll was removed.

“I am very much disappointed by the discontinuing of the polls. I was leading and I did spend a lot of time and energy campaigning all over – the malls, the street corners, all over just to get the votes – and this was the end result.”

Trinidad representative Johnathon Samuel, 27, who hails from LaHoquetta, Arima said he is “as ready as I can be at this point.”

Samuel added, “The experience so far has been awesome but tiring at the same time. I’ve been working really hard preparing for this competition to ensure that the audience is fully entertained, and I’m excited to see it all come together on Saturday.”

Samuel said the support he has received so far has been amazing, even more than he expected.

“Persons I’ve never met, persons who aren’t even from Trinidad, they’ve reached out with support and encouragement, and I think that’s what shocked me the most.”

He said he decided to participate in the Mr Caribbean competition for two specific reasons:

“Primarily because of my love for performing, having been a part of the performing arts for a large portion of my life, there is a different kind of joy that comes from being on stage.

“Secondly, I’ve recognised that there isn’t much equilibrium when it comes to the avenues that females have to exhibit their skills and talents in relation to men, so when I was introduced to the competition, I was excited to participate.”

Confident that he is the ideal candidate to take the crown, the bmobile customer service representative is no stranger to competition, as he is currently the reigning Mr TSTT Emancipation.

“My love for performing through dance and music, being a member of the La Chapelle dance company since the age of 15 and the UTT Chorale since the age of 16, my passion for exhibiting my skills and talents in a way that is positive and hopefully in some small way inspiring to others.

“Also, some qualities that some may overlook for an event like this: discipline, perseverance, which are just as important.”

McIntosh and Samuel will compete among contestants from seven other Caribbean islands. They are Timoy Titus of Antigua and Barbuda, Kefa Wesley Smith of Guyana, Kofi Gilkes of Barbados, Deshawn Augustin of St Lucia, Yohance Smith of the British Virgin Islands, Marvin Halden of Suriname and Jorvan Kerwin JnoBaptiste of Dominica.

They will be competing in magnificent wear, talent, swimwear, formal wear and interview segments.