Kidnap suspects held in Diego with gun, camouflage

TWO men who were arrested in relation kidnaps in the northern division were among nine people arrested on Upper Cemetery Street, Diego Martin on Thursday.

Police said the men, aged from 18 to 25, were from La Horquetta, Diego Martin, Santa Cruz and San Juan.

Two were arrested for the possession of a .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition and a shotgun with six rounds of ammunition, which were also at the house along with camouflage kits and a military helmet.

Two of the suspects are believed to be connected to another person of interest.

The exercise, between 4 am and 9 am, was co-ordinated by ACP Irwin Hackshaw, Snr Supt Nazrudeen Pragg, Supt Thompson and others.

Members of the Western Division Task Force and CID, IATF, MOPS, Air Support Unit and the Defence Force also took part.