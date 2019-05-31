Kamla, Beckles pay tribute to Seaga

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a statement on Wednesday mourned the passing of Jamaica former prime minister Edward Seaga who died on Tuesday.

“Our Caribbean family lost one of its great titans,” she said,

“Mr Seaga, 89, served as the fifth Prime Minister of Jamaica from 1980 to 1989. Throughout his distinguished career, he set a high bar of excellence in leadership and statesmanship for future Caribbean leaders to follow.”

Persad-Bissessar said Seaga’s political career began in 1959, when at the age of 29, he was the youngest member ever of the legislative council which led Jamaica to independence in 1962. In April 1962, Seaga was elected MP for Western Kingston and held that seat for 40 years straight as the longest-serving MP in the history of Jamaica.

“During his tenure as Prime Minister, he conceived and initiated several economic and social programmes which had a significant impact on Jamaica's growth.”

Persad-Bissessar said Seaga would be remembered for his vision for Jamaica, and his work in national development, especially empowering young people by education and skills development.

“Mr Seaga's commitment to public service and his work in building his country are indeed admirable, and the people of Jamaica and indeed the Caribbean region can be proud of this extraordinary man.

“On behalf of the United National Congress, I offer my deepest condolences to Mr Seaga's friends, his family, colleagues and to our Jamaican family.”

University of the West Indies (UWI) vice chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles in a statement on Wednesday also paid tribute to Seaga.

“It is a sad moment in the movement that is the heroic rise of Jamaica as one of the most confident, courageous, and creative nation states on planet earth.

“As one of the principal architects of the dignified nation and wider region, Mr Seaga's passing is already profoundly felt in many ways.”

Sir Hilary said Seaga in his later years was distinguished fellow of the University who served as a bridge between the community and campus.

“We shall surely miss his presence and fellowship. On behalf of the UWI family, I extend condolences to Mr Seaga's family, his valued friends and associates. To Prime Minister Holness, who carries our collective sorrow on behalf of the nation, I send blessings and empowerment at this time of personal loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Otherwise, on Wednesday obituaries on Seaga were published by the British Guardian, Associated Press and Washington Post, among others.