Hikeathon from Matelot to Blanchisseuse

Hikers on the North Coast trail route.

HIKING has become one of the most popular outdoor activities in TT. The complex Northern Range with its numerous rivers, waterfalls and secluded beaches attract hundreds of adventurist to the various hiking destinations on weekends.

One of the major hiking event that attracts a variety of enthusiast is the annual Hikeathon, which begins at the Matelot Bridge and ends at the Spring Bridge in Blanchisseuse. The 31 kilometres of the North Coast route provide only a footpath with rolling hills.

The seascape is breathtaking with secluded beaches and silent rivers and along the route, there are some scenic beaches including Madamas, Grand Tacaribe, Petit Tacaribe, Murphy Bay and Paria Bay. The clean, fresh waters coming from the Madamas and Paria Rivers are refreshing and inviting. The sceneries at the mouth of the rivers with their backdrop of mangroves are mind-blowing.

The pristine North Coast beaches are a nesting ground for the giant leatherback turtles that bury thousands of their eggs in the sand.

On June 8, Island Hikers host its tenth annual Hikeathon from Matelot to Blanchisseuse. It is considered to be the greatest hiking event of the year and attracts foreign nationals, said a media release. Some participate purely for the pleasure of walking the North Coast and enjoying the scenery while others approach the expedition with a more a competitive attitude and treat it as a race. Some fitness enthusiasts challenge each other for the title of "King of The North Coast."

The event attracts some 250 participants and every yearly more seasoned athletes get involved. Over the years, the Hikeathon finishing times are becoming shorter, the release said. The fastest Hikeathon record holder is Roger Rojas with 3 hours and 6 minutes. However, it takes the average fit person 5-8 hours to complete the North Coast trek. On completion, each participant is rewarded with a medal, T/shirt food, and drinks.

The course is grouped into three Sections and below are the average hiking times.

Leg 1: Matelot to Madamas, hiking time 3 hours

Leg 2: Madamas to Paria, 3 hours

Leg 3: Paria to Blanchisseuse Spring Bridge, 2 hours

Pre-registration is required and assembly is at 2 am at the entrance to Eric Williams Medical Complex Mt.Hope.

Maxi-taxi departs from Mt Hope at 2.45 am to Matelot.

Start time of expedition: 6.30 am.

Return in the afternoon by maxi-taxi from Blanchisseuse.

Bring extra change of clothing labelled and left in the maxi.

For the trail: 1-2 litres of water, sports refreshments, snacks and a sandwich.

Note: the Hikeathon is rated challenging and only fit or experienced hikers should attempt. One should be exercising daily and accustom to walking steep hills and long distances, the release said.