Guaico school steelband still needs $30,000

Members of the Guaico Presbyterian Steel Orchestra during rehearsals at their school. PHTOTO: AYANNA KINSALE

The Guaico Presbyterian Steel Orchestra had to reschedule its flight from Friday to Monday because it has been unable to raise funds it needed for a Maryland trip.

The steel orchestra from Sangre Grande won first place at the National Schools' Panorama competition in the primary school category this year. It was invited by the Culture Academy for Excellence (CAFE) in Maryland to perform at the school graduation.

CAFE is a youth-based performing arts programmes that instils discipline for learning, leadership and academic achievement to at-risk children in Maryland.

Anna Noel, artistic director of the Guaico Presbyterian Steel Orchestra, said the school now needs $30,000 more to fly out.

It recently received $30,000 from the Ministry Of Community Development Culture and the Arts, but that is still not enough to pay the air fare.

Now the steelband is asking the public to support by donating money to its First Citizen Bank account: 1181865 or calling the school at 668-0644.

Terry Rondon, chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, said if the corporation had the funds to donate to the school, it would. He described Guaico Presbeterian Primary School as the pride of Sangre Grande and hopes someone in the community can support the school.