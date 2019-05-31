'Govt trying to kill me' MTS workers not receiving benefits

Judy Charles, centre, president of the Transport and Industrial workers is flanked by her comrades, from left Erskine Abel, board member, Progressive Credit Union; Robert Ottley, general secretary, Estate Police Association; Deryck Richardson, president, Estate Police Association; Kathleen Williams; and Linda Henry-James TIWU trustees as she raised concerns over the none servicing of deductions to the credit union at TIWU's union hall on Wednesday. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

Employees of the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (NMTS) are complaining that deductions being taken from their salaries to be given to credit unions for access to loans and medical benefits are not being paid by the company.

Representatives made the complaint on their membership’s behalf on Wednesday at the Transport Industrial Workers Union (TIWU) building on the Eastern Main Road before a meeting with their membership along with members and representatives of the Estate Police Association (EPA) and the Progressive Credit Union, one of the credit unions connected with NMTS.

In an interview with representatives, Newsday was told that because of NMTS’ inability to pay the credit unions, their workers were being turned away from medical institutions and denied medication. They are also being denied access to loans which they would usually be able to depend on as long as NMTS paid the deduction payments to the Credit Unions.

But NMTS said they themselves had not been paid by their clients which were predominantly government ministry offices and institutions. While the NMTS would not reveal the actual figure they were owed, executives of the unions told Newsday the Government owed NMTS in excess of $275 million.

“Our members are saying that something needs to be done, so we wrote to the ministers of Finance, Labour, and the Prime Minister via e-mail. We have not received responses. We would have to look at our legal recourse,” said Deryck Richardson president of the Estate Police association. “It is instructive for people to understand that this is money that those people would have worked for and was paid onto their salaries but the MTS is not sending it to the necessary people. Their loans and their credit ratings are affected then there is also the MIB plan which is a medical insurance plan.”

General secretary of the EPA, Robert Ottley, who also is recovering from a triple-bypass surgery told Newsday on Wednesday his medication costed a total of $2,000 monthly. But since MTS has not been forwarding the deductions to the credit unions he could only afford one week’s supply.

“Like the Government trying to kill me,” Ottley lamented, “By not paying NMTS the Government is trying to kill me.

"How else can I put it? I can’t buy my medication so at any moment I could drop down and die. It is not only the medication is the issue, but the stress level that this situation puts me through puts me in danger. So by simply not paying my plan it causes my stress level to rise.”

In an e-mail sent to Newsday, NMTS said they were doing their best to make payments to the credit unions, and made a payment to the credit unions as recently as Monday.

NMTS said they were forced to take stringent measures to manage its cash flow in light of the late payments by its clients.

“The delay in the servicing of deductions is not at all, the normal or preferred practice of the organisation. The priority focus, given the current financial challenges, has been ensuring the on-time payments of fortnightly and monthly salaries for the company’s over 6,000 staff members, a commitment the company has maintained for more than a decade.”

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia said he spoke with NMTS on a regular basis on payments to the company and would pay MTS for their services despite the economic challenges the Government currently faces.