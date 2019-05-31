Govt has failed to protect our borders

THE EDITOR: With the recent arrest of a notorious Venezuelan gang leader in Point Fortin, the questions that remain for TT citizens are: How much of this can we expect? Is this a sign of things to come with Venezuelan criminals seeing the refugee amnesty offered by the Government as an opportunity to take advantage of our porous and ineffective borders?

The gang leader that was caught, one “El Culon,” is said to be wanted in Venezuela for a host of crimes including human trafficking and murder. He is just the first that to be caught, along with a substantial amount of guns and ammunition. We can only assume there are many more currently evading the authorities. We can be certain El Culon was not operating alone.

After victory in the 2015 general election, the PNM’s manifesto would have been adopted as official government policy.

On page 24 of the manifesto, under border protection, the PNM stated its intentions to: “Establish a joint Border Protection Agency that will manage the security and integrity of Trinidad and Tobago’s borders; ensure that appropriate military assets are acquired, deployed and maintained; utilise information, integration, and rapid response of all agencies to meet all external threats.”

It also acknowledged that border protection is a major factor in the fight against crime, having stated in its manifesto as well: “Our porous borders are a major source of the proliferation of illegal guns and drugs, which are primary drivers of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.”

We only need to take a drive to the southwestern peninsular to see the failed border security plan that’s in place. On May 22 there were reports of over 20 Venezuelans being charged for entering the country illegally. This is a daily thing in the newspapers.

The real issue here is the time and money it takes to hunt down these illegal immigrants, to transport them to prison, to house and feed them and then to have them occupying the court’s time when we are already severely overburdened by our own local problems.

To top it off, the Government continues to blame the former administration for the cancellation of the OPVs while it has been in office for almost four years now. We are tired of hearing excuses and expect to see something done immediately because we and our public services are on the verge of being overburdened and collapsing.

Healthcare is a major problem and now the taxpayer must pay for illegal immigrants who are flooding our already overcrowded health institutions. What is left for us hardworking Trinis? The only solution seems to be migration.

While government ministers sleep secure behind their high walls and armed security, we the citizens have to cower in fear of this new and very real threat. We have all seen the videos of these South American criminals beheading and skinning their victims alive just for fun, as they seem to take extremism to a whole new level.

Is this what we voted for? Did the people know in 2015 when they voted for the PNM that they were voting for open borders?

MICHAEL ROGERS, Fyzabad