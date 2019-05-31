Diego Martin girl reported missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Afiya Pierre who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday.

The Diego Martin girl was reported missing by her father to the West End Police Station on Wednesday.

She is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, weighs 125lbs and is light brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing black tights, a long sleeve purple checkered jersey and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.