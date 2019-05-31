Devant: ‘We will go to court’

DEVANT MAHARAJ

Speaking with Newsday, activist and former government minister Devant Maharaj said he is willing to go to court over the seizure of his phone and the legitimacy of the warrant which made it possible.

Maharaj said the Arima police told him this morning that justice of peace Marilyn Martin has collected the pre-action protocol letter sent by his lawyer, Rhea Khan.

Maharaj believes Martin did not sign the warrant in the interest of justice. He said instead, she acted on the whim of the police, who "put the warrant under her nose."

Maharaj said both he and his lawyer are being very reasonable and are giving Martin all the time she legally requires. He said if she does not respond, the court would see how reasonable he and his lawyer were.

Maharaj says he is very disappointed and suspicious of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who has been calling him to ask if he has got back his phone.

"He is in charge of the people who took my phone," he said. "He doesn't need to call me to see if I got back my phone."