Devant hunting JP over warrant

OPPOSITION activist Devant Maharaj on Tuesday sought to serve a pre-action protocol letter on a justice of the peace (JP) who had signed a warrant for the police to seize his phone after the publicisation of recent bomb scares at several schools.

In a statement yesterday, he said a four page letter from his attorney Rhea Khan gave the JP seven days to say why she had decided to sign the warrant.

Maharaj said he had gone to an area of Arima where he asked local police officers for the JP’s address at which to deliver the letter, but their efforts in turn proved fruitless.

He said those officers had taken receipt of the letter and would deliver it.