Desal plant but no water

THE EDITOR: As long as we have to depend on WASA to receive a water supply via the truck system, citizens will always have a shortage of water, especially in central and south Trinidad.

Prior to 2010, a desalination plant was built at La Lune Village, Moruga, to help solve the water problem in La Lune and Marac.

Millions of dollars were spent to have the plant in operation. A trial run was done; it worked for about a week. However, for whatever reason, it soon ceased to function.

The plant has been abandoned, with millions of dollars having gone down the drain. Somebody please investigate.

GODFREY LEE-SING, Moruga