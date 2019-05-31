CXC: No resit of maths CXC

CXC Headquarters

The Caribbean Council Examination board in Barbados has declared that no exams will have to be rewritten, after deciding that there was no breach of examination papers during a maths exam sat in Trinidad on May 14.

After receiving written reports from the Education Ministry, examining other material and following due diligence, CXC said it appeared there was no breach of examination papers before or during the time of the exams to this date. However, CXC said it was clear there was a lapse in supervision in some examination centres.