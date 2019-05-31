BP exec: We value long-term partnership with TT

GOOD TALKS: Government officials and BP officials following a meeting Friday at BP head office in London. From left are BP vice president corporate operations Giselle Thompson, BP head of planning and commerical Richard Eaton, BP chief operating officer upstream regions William Lin, National Gas Company president Mark Loquan, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West, Energy Minister Franklin Khan, Minister of National Security, Communications and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, BP Trinidad regional president Claire Fitzpatrick, BP chief executive upstream Bernard Looney and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

BP’s Upstream chief executive Bernard Looney has emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to TT.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Prime Minister and other government representatives at BP’s head office in London, BP said in a release on Friday.

Looney said: “BP values our long-term partnership with TT. We have been the largest investor in the country’s upstream sector – investing over US $6 billion in the last five years alone – and are committed to continuing to take our business forward. In the past two years we’ve started up three new upstream major projects in Trinidad and recently approved the development of another two.”

BPTT most recently started production from the Angelin gas project in February this year and late in 2018 sanctioned the development of the Cassia Compression and Matapal projects. BPTT has been the most successful explorer in shallow water acreage offshore Trinidad, discovering around four trillion cubic feet of gas resources since 2012, and has a continuing exploration programme, including wells in both shallow and deep water being drilled in 2019.

Looney, who was joined by BP’s upstream chief operating officer, regions, William Lin and regional president Claire Fitzpatrick, welcomed the opportunity to meet with Dr Rowley and his delegation to advance discussions with the Government, including plans to maximise production from BPTT’s resource base and recent results in its infill drilling (drilling in producing fields) programme.

Looney said BP’s track record of success in Trinidad provides a strong foundation for advancing opportunities to further develop its Trinidad business.

“We continue to be confident in the Columbus Basin and I’m excited by the work being done by our team in TT to maximise production and create cleaner and more efficient methods to develop resources.”