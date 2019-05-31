Attorney, 78, convicted of perverting the course of justice in CXC cheating case

Attorney Wilston Campbell, 78, was convicted yesterday by a Port of Spain jury of perverting the course of justice by attempting to bribe a police officer not to bring witnesses to court so a case against two students caught cheating in CXC examinations in 1995 could be dismissed.

Campbell, who was also charged in 2017 with allegedly defrauding a client in a land deal, was on trial before Justice Devan Rampersad in the Port of Spain High Court.

He is expected to be sentenced on Monday and has been remanded into custody until then.

According to the prosecution’s case, advanced by prosecutor Krishna Jaglal, on July 18, 1995, Campbell gave PC Simon $1,500 for his assistance not to bring witnesses against two students accused of cheating in CXC examinations so that the case would be dismissed in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Campbell claimed it was the police who solicited a bribe from him.

It was his second trial.

In 1996, Campbell was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association.

The complaint against him was filed in 1987 by a man who had given Campbell $29,500 for two pieces of land in Sangre Grande.

Campbell appealed, but his appeal was rejected by both the Court of Appeal and the Privy Council, who ordered him to repay the money to the client’s estate, as he died while the appeals were still pending.