Archie to appeal Ayers-Caesar ruling Former chief magistrate may also face cross-examination

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

CHIEF JUSTICE Ivor Archie may wish to cross-examine former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar in her legal challenge of her short-lived judicial appointment.

Archie, as chairman of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC), who, along with the Attorney General, has been sued by Ayers-Caesar, also intends to challenge last week’s appellate court ruling which allowed her application to have the CJ and three others, cross-examined on what transpired on April 27, 2017, when she says she was forced to resign as a Puisne judge two weeks after being sworn-in by former president Anthony Carmona.

At a case management hearing before Justice David Harris at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, this morning, attorneys for the JLSC said they had clear instructions from their client to file an application for leave to go to the Privy Council.

Senior Counsel Ian Benjamin told Harris, the application will be filed shortly and every effort will be made to have it expedited.

Ayers-Caesar was appointed on April 12. She resigned 15 days later amid public uproar over the unfinished cases. She is also claiming the JLSC acted unlawfully in seeking her resignation as a judge and that it unlawfully procured her resignation and acted unlawfully in treating as effective her consequent purported resignation.

She said she was pressured by the JLSC to resign, in that she was told to either sign an already prepared resignation letter or her appointment would be revoked by the President. “I was distraught and felt I had no choice but to sign the letter of resignation and media release and to accede to resigning since it was clear to me that my resignation had already been orchestrated and that this was a done deal,” she has said in her lawsuit, in which she seeks reinstatement as a judge as well as compensation for breaches of her constitutional rights, and loss of earnings.

Ayers-Caesar and her husband Rickie were in court at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain for the ruling yesterday.

The JLSC is also represented by attorneys Russell Martineau, SC, and Deborah Peake while the AG is represented by attorneys Reginald Armour,SC, Ravi Heffes-Doon and Ravi Nanga.