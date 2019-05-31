‘Cocalox’ shot in Diego Martin

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old Diego Martin man while liming with friends last night.

Police said Harold St Louis aka "Cocolox" was at Henry Street, North Post Road, Diego Martin, at around 8.20 when a white Nissan Tiida pulled up.

A man got out and shot him several times before driving off.

St Louis' friends took him to the St James medical centre where he was declared dead on arrival at 8.55.

Members of the Homicide Bureau and the West End police station visited the scene.