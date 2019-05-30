WI stars to feature at T10 tourney

Dwayne Bravo (left) and Kieron Pollard

SOME of the biggest names in West Indian cricket, such as Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, will be fea turing in next month’s four-team UDeCOTT T10 International Cricket Tournament. The 10 over-a-side competition was officially launched yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Siparia Conference Room, Port-of-Spain, and will take place from June 7-9 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Two squads will come from a pool of local players, with Pollard captaining the North/Tobago XI and Denesh Ramdin leading a South/Central XI. Guyana, led by Leon Johnson, will also have West Indies stars such as Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford in their ranks, while the Windward Islands, skippered by Andre Fletcher, are also taking part.

The teams will battle it out for a first-prize of $75,000, with $125,000 as the total purse for everyone involved.

Admission is $100 each day, with gates opened two hours before the event. And tickets also available at the door.

The tournament is sponsored by the National Lotteries Control Board, In-Electra Limited, First Citizens Bank and Southern Sales and Service; the latter of which will be donating $500 for every six hit up to a total of $30,000 to a charity of the players’ choice, as well as $1,000 to every fan who takes a one-handed catch in the stands.

Squads

NORTH/TOBAGO: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Rayad Emrit, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Joshua Da Silva, Mario Belcon, Khary Pierre, Kevon Cooper, Terrance Hinds, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Leonardo Julien and Joshua James.

SOUTH/CENTRAL: Denesh Ramdin, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Kamil Pooran, Jayden Seales, Daniel St. Clair, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Kavesh Kantasingh, Kjorn Ottley, Yannick Ottley, Ewart Nicholson, Mbeki Joseph, Adrian Cooper, Mark Deyal and Nicholas Sookdeosingh.

GUYANA: Leon Johnson, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Trevon Griffith, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepard, Clinton Pestano, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Ramaal Lewis and Akysha Persaud.

WINDWARD ISLANDS: Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Keron Cottoy, Alick Athanaze, Dillon Douglas, Denis George, Junior Henry, Kavem Hodge, Jamal James, Ryan John, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween and Kimani Melius.

Fixtures (all matches at Brian Lara Cricket Academy)

Fri Jun 7

South/Central vs Guyana (6 pm)

North/Tobago vs Windward Islands (8 pm)

Sat Jun 8

Guyana vs North/Tobago (2 pm)

Windward Islands vs South/Central (4 pm)

North/Tobago vs South/Central (6 pm)

Guyana vs Windward Islands (8 pm)

Sun Jun 9

Third-place Playoff (3 pm)

Grand Final (5.30 pm)