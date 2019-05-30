White lines and other road safety issues

THE EDITOR: Last week I was pleased to observe that white lines were being painted on the roadway in Chase Village in the vicinity of the triangle.

For the past three years I have been concerned about the absence of a proper system of white lines and road signs in many parts of Trinidad.

Road safety is not only about not drinking and driving and drivers observing the speed limit, but also about pedestrians being careful on the road and dressing in appropriate colours at night, and cyclists using lights at night and riding on the correct side of the road.

Road safety is everybody’s business including the State.

There seems to be no systematic approach by public authorities to road signage in Trinidad, and that may have an effect on road safety.

I will give a few examples. The white lines that were painted last week Tuesday in Chase Village stopped at the National Enhancement Centre. However, that road – Edinburgh – leads to the Caparo Valley Brasso Road. Interestingly, there are no white lines from the centre to the rice mill, but then white lines are clearly visible up to Thompson Road. However after that point there are no white lines in the section leading to Palmiste Junction on the Caparo Valley Brasso Road. White lines are helpful to drivers, especially at night.

Another example is in Arima in the vicinity of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway and O’Meara Road. The white lines have not been visible in that area for about three years. I have made several phone calls to Traffic Management but nothing has been done.

The section from Xtra Foods to the traffic lights intersection urgently needs white lines, especially by the bend in the vicinity of Oscar Francois Ltd. Driving there at night is hazardous due to the lack of white lines to guide motorists.

Another example in Arima has to to with the absence of stop signs when a minor road ends at a major road. For example, the western side of Banyan Boulevard and Malabar Extension ends at Malabar Road. However there is no stop sign at the side of either street and no solid white line. (There used to be a painted stop sign at the western end of Malabar Extension but it is no longer visible).

On the western side of Nutones which ends on O’Meara Road there is also no stop sign at the side of the road and no solid white line. However the signage is good on a nearby street, Atlantic and Gulf.

Another place that needs attention is the area by the Caroni Bird Santuary. On three occasions (twice last year and in April) I was confronted with approaching vehicles in the exit from the Uriah Butler Highway to the Caroni Road. Because a “No Entry” sign is not in place, some motorists turn left prematurely to get to the Bird Sanctuary. There should be a review of signage in the area.

Another major area of concern regarding road safety is the lack of adequate warning to motorists concerning road works on highways. The signs are often visible when you are virtually upon the road works. There should be warning signs placed at intervals, perhaps from two miles away, indicating road works ahead.

I raised this matter about 20 years ago with a commissioner of police whose response was that the placing of signs was the responsibility of the sub-contractors. Also, many times the lighting seems inadequate when police officers are on duty at night during road works on highways.

Perhaps the time has come for the relevant authorities to undertake a comprehensive audit of the roads with a view to facilitating safety.

IAN GREEN via e-mail