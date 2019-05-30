TT footballer Marcano dies

Jason Marcano

THE LOCAL football fraternity was plunged into mourning as former TT player Jason Marcano died in a vehicular accident this morning, at the age of 35.

Details are still sketchy but it is understood that the accident occurred in east Trinidad. Marcano, who was married and a father of a son, represented TT in 12 international matches, since his debut on October 17, 2007 against El Salvador. He won numerous titles, including Pro League and FA Cup, with San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC, during his career.

His cousin, Elton John, is currently playing with Halifax Wanderers in the inaugural Canadian Professional League.

Paying tribute to Marcano was former Member of Parliament Alicia Hospedales who wrote, on his Facebook page, "Can't even begin to comprehend what is happening ... got the news of cousin Jason Marcano dying in an accident early this morning - he was a multi-talented footballer, very supportive and loving son to his parents and a loving father, friend and cousin."