TT defender Hodge injured out Gold Cup

TT defender Triston Hodge (right) tries to intercept the ball from Iran’s Mehdi Torabi during the teams’ recent international friendly. PHOTO COURTESY TEHRAN TIMES

TT defender Triston Hodge will miss the Concacaf Gold Cup due to a suspected torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) that he sustained at training with his USL (United Soccer League) club Memphis 901 on Tuesday.

Hodge had been selected to the 40-man Gold Cup provisional roster by TT coach Dennis Lawrence but has now been ruled out for an indefinite period. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on June 4.

Lawrence is already without Norway-based defender Sheldon Bateau while Costa Rican-based defender Aubrey David is awaiting his US visa.

The TT squad will leave for Aichi tomorrow evening for an international friendly against Japan on June 5 before facing Canada in Los Angeles, United States on June 10. TT’s opening Concacaf Gold Cup encounter is against Panama on June 18 in Minnesota, US. Hodge, on loan to Memphis from W Connection, started for TT in their recent friendlies against Iran and Wales.