The wind cannot read, Salandy-Brown

THE EDITOR: I refer to the May 19 Sunday Newsday article by Marina Salandy-Brown, headed “Ignorance is not always bliss.” I love her writing, her get-to-the-point style and very often relevant subject matter.

But this week the questions she asked in her article reminded me of a Japanese poem: “Though on the sign it is written, ‘Do not pluck these blossoms,’ it is useless against the wind, which cannot read.”

The entire article was asking the wind to read. Marina, don’t waste your time. And I would not even bother to say “and mine,” because I enjoyed the fantasy of the article.

CHERYL STOUTE via e-mail